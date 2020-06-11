coronavirus reopening

Some Philly Restaurants Could Close Streets as Outdoor Dining Comes Back

Philadelphians haven't been able to dine at restaurants for months, but will be able to on Friday

By Lauren Mayk and Joe Brandt

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the customers who want to dine at a restaurant, the months of takeout are finally over.

Starting Friday, Philly's restaurants can offer outdoor dining, and some are ready to go right away.

The city issued guidelines spelling it all out Thursday: restaurants should keep employees 6 feet apart, spread out tables the same distance, and keep parties to six people or fewer. Plus, eateries can't open before 8 a.m. and must close by 10 p.m.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Maurice Gordon 18 mins ago

NJ Trooper Who Shot, Killed Man on Parkway Should Be Charged, Victim’s Mom Says

Philadelphia 17 hours ago

Here Are the Reopening Plans for Philly-Area Colleges and Universities

NBC10 visited Harper's Garden, where plexiglass barriers are dividing outdoor tables. Executive Chef Benjamin Moore said he expects to be busy tomorrow.

Glass dividers aren't the only changes coming to the dining experience. Servers will wear masks, and diners will be expected to until they are seated. And there will be signage and guidelines posted to explain how it's all going to work.

The city also announced options for restaurants to apply for outdoor dining or to expand their outdoor footprint. For a business new to outdoor dining, applications will be processed within 3 business days, the city guidelines say.

Businesses could also apply for one of these options:

  • A "streetery," where curbside parking is removed to allow for tables or a take-out area
  • Tables in restaurant parking lots, with the blessing of the city's Licensing and Inspections department
  • And temporarily closing a street, allowing restaurants to use it for seating.

Michael Carroll, the city's deputy managing director for transportation, infrastructure and sustainability, said the street closures, if granted by the Streets Department, would be for roughly 60 hours, allowing time for two weekend days plus time to setup and breakdown any street dining.

The different applications will be available late on Friday, and the city will begin reviewing them Monday. So only restaurants that have an established outdoor operation will be ready to go on Friday.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus reopeningPhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaLauren MaykBrian Abernathy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us