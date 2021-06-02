Solomonov Restaurant to Open Outpost, New Events Venue in Fishtown

Acclaimed CookNSolo vegan concept Goldie is headed to Fishtown as part of the Philadelphia hospitality group’s new hospitality and events hub at Front and Oxford streets, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The outpost of the popular restaurant from James Beard Award-winner Michael Solomonov is slated to open this summer at 1601 N. Front St., which served as the headquarters and test kitchen for local fast-casual brand Honeygrow until last month. This will be the fourth location for Goldie, which also operates stores in Center City, the Whole Foods near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and Franklin's Table Food Hall in University City.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Goldie Fishtown will occupy the building alongside the new 7,000-square-foot events venue that the group has dubbed Lilah, a spokeswoman for CookNSolo said Tuesday. Named after the Hebrew word meaning “night,” Lilah will be able to accommodate up to 250 guests for occasions like weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, and other social and corporate events. It is anticipated to open in spring 2022.

Read more about the indoor space at PBJ.com.

Keep up with all things business at the Philadelphia Business Journal.