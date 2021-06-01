In a Convenience Store Chain First, Pa.'s Sheetz to Start Accepting Crypto

Sheetz, the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain, has announced it will enable digital currency payments to provide customers with the ability to pay for items inside the store and at the pump, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Sheetz will begin accepting digital currencies at select Sheetz Cafe stores later this summer with a planned rollout later in the year for acceptance at Sheetz's fuel pumps as well.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sheetz has locations across Pennsylvania, including stores in Morgantown and Reading. The chain also has locations in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina.

Digital currency payments will be enabled via Flexa, an instant, scalable, climate neutral and pure-digital payment network that supports bitcoin, etherm litecoin, dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies, reports PBJ.com. Sheetz rewards members will have the option to link their loyalty accounts when paying with Flexa-enabled apps.

We're proud to be a partner and provide more payment optionz! 🤘💲 https://t.co/VxvnEJXuGW — SHEETZ (@sheetz) May 27, 2021

PBJ.com speaks to a Sheetz representative about how this is the latest instance of "innovating and exploring new offerings to truly give our customers what they want."

Get the latest business news from the Philadelphia Business Journal.