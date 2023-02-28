Atlas Restaurant Group will expand to Philadelphia with its fourth Loch Bar seafood location as the company continues to grow outside Baltimore, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Loch Bar is set to open in the fall on the ground level of Dranoff Properties' new luxury condominium building, Arthaus Condominiums, at 301 S. Broad St. along the Avenue of the Arts. The 5,198-square-foot restaurant will have seating for up to 179 people and feature an open concept with 13.5-foot floor-to-ceiling windows looking onto Broad Street.

The new restaurant will be the Atlas Restaurant Group’s 30th property, with locations spanning from Maryland and Washington, D.C., to Texas and Florida. The company has Loch Bar locations in Baltimore's Harbor East neighborhood, Boca Raton, Florida, and in Houston.

“We are incredibly grateful to be able to introduce Loch Bar to the city of Philadelphia,” Alex Smith, founder and president of Atlas, said in a statement. “We have always been excited by the art, culture and culinary scene that defines Philadelphia, and feel that Loch Bar will be a welcomed addition and natural fit for the market."

