Saxbys Coffee is brewing up an expansion plan for its Experiential Learning Program in which college students exclusively operate cafes on university campuses, reports NBC10 newsgathering partner the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Founder and CEO Nick Bayer told PBJ that the Philadelphia company is spending a lot of time focusing on ramping up the initiative this year — both in the region and beyond.

“Our phone was ringing so much for that program to be able to grow and so we are very rapidly rebuilding the infrastructure of this business to prepare for the scale of this innovative program,” Bayer said.

PBJ.com looks at some of the college campuses where the initiative will run and the potential for Saxbys to grow along the I-95 corridor.

Experiential learning students manage their peers, oversee cafe operations and present monthly profit and loss statements to Saxbys’ executive team, including Bayer.

