The site of a former methadone clinic in the heart of downtown Camden has officially changed hands, as Rutgers University-Camden continues to pursue efforts to build a new home for its business school at the location.

A recently filed deed shows the clinic’s owner, Camden Recovery Holdings LLC, sold the property at 424 Market St. to Rutgers-Camden for $1.45 million in December. Rutgers worked out a deal to buy the property, mostly using state funding, in 2017 as officials had long seen the clinic’s presence as hampering further economic development downtown. At the time, officials said the clinic treated more than 1,000 patients per day, who often hung around the nearby PATCO station and park across the street in front of City Hall after receiving treatment.

The clinic has since relocated about a mile away to Sixth Street and Atlantic Avenue in the city’s Bergen Square neighborhood. The move was opposed by residents and two nonprofits located near the new location, but legal efforts to block the controversial project failed.

The clinic's former site now sits vacant, but the university plans on knocking down the building, said Mike Sepanic, Rutgers-Camden’s associate chancellor for external relations.

PBJ.com has a look at Rutgers-Camden's push to expand, click here.

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal.