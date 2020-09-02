Philadelphia’s outdoor dining street closures are expanding this weekend into Rittenhouse Square after last month's debut of similar widespread road closures in Midtown Village that included concepts along the popular “restaurant row” of 13th Street, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Dubbed "The Rittenhouse Row Outdoor Dining Rooms," the street closures stem from a collaboration between the city, Center City District and nonprofit commercial district Rittenhouse Row. The closure encompasses the stretches of 18th Street between Sansom and Walnut and Walnut and Locust, as well as the 1500 block of Sansom Street.

The Philadelphia Business Journal has a full list of participating "Dining Room" restaurants such as Parc and The Love.

The Rittenhouse Square closures will run from 11 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Labor Day Monday, with the street permitted to remain closed continuously, city spokeswoman Kelly Cofrancisco said. Participating restaurants are allowed to provide service between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., with the hour between 11 p.m. and midnight dedicated to restaurant closing procedures and allowing diners to finish.

