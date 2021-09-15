South Philadelphia

Rite Aid Moving Headquarters to Philly Navy Yard

The company said an internal survey indicates that most Rite Aid corporate associates, who have been working remotely since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, prefer working from home but also want opportunities to meet, collaborate and learn together in person

By The Associated Press

Rite Aid pharmacy sign with person walking in front
Noam Galai/Getty Images

What to Know

  • Rite Aid is moving its headquarters to Philadelphia in what it calls a site “designed specifically for in-person collaboration and company gatherings, rather than office spaces.”
  • The new “enterprise headquarters” will be located in the former Navy Yard in south Philadelphia.
  • In addition, planned “regional collaboration centers” across the country will allow teams to come together for in-person meetings, training and development and more.

Rite Aid is moving its headquarters to Philadelphia in what it calls a site “designed specifically for in-person collaboration and company gatherings, rather than office spaces."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The new “enterprise headquarters" will be located in the former Navy Yard in south Philadelphia, offering a space for teams across Rite Aid’s various businesses — including Rite Aid retail, Elixir, Health Dialog and Bartell Drugs — to “meet, collaborate, engage clients and partners, and cultivate the kind of strong professional relationships that serve as the bedrock for successful remote teams.”

In addition, planned “regional collaboration centers” across the country will allow teams to come together for in-person meetings, training and development and more, the company said.

Business

Congress 30 mins ago

The SEC Is ‘Short Staffed' and It Needs More Help to Tackle Everything From Crypto to China, Gensler Says

Congress 37 mins ago

Lawmakers Demand Answers From Zuckerberg After Investigation Finds Instagram Is Toxic for Teen Girls

The company said an internal survey indicates that most Rite Aid corporate associates, who have been working remotely since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, prefer working from home but also want opportunities to meet, collaborate and learn together in person.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Jeff Olson, the company's vice president of communications, told PennLive.com that Rite Aid would maintain a “collaboration hub" in the Camp Hill area in Cumberland County, but details are still being determined.

Rite Aid, founded in 1962, says it has more than 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

South PhiladelphiaRITE AIDnavy yard
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us