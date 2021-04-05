Rehoboth Beach

House's $9.25M Price Tag Makes It Most Expensive Listing in Del. Beach Town

A multilevel 7,100-square-foot beach house's $9.25 million listing price is believed to be the most expensive on the market in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

By Ryan Sharrow - Philadelphia Business Journal

A large Ocean Drive beach house is seen behind shrubs in Rehoboth, Delaware
Google Street View

A 7,100-square-foot oceanfront home along a tony stretch in Rehoboth Beach is being listed for $9.25 million, becoming the most expensive property on the market in the popular Delaware resort town, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The 10-bedroom, 8-bathroom home at 4 Ocean Drive is located near President Joe Biden's vacation retreat overlooking Cape Henlopen State Park. Both homes are within the private North Shores community.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The property at 4 Ocean Drive was predominantly rebuilt in 2005 with a small portion of the old home left on site and renovated, Bryce Lingo, a broker who holds the listing with Shaun Tull, his partner at Jack Lingo Realtor, told the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Business

Northeast Philadelphia 22 hours ago

Two Topgolf Locations Coming to Philadelphia Region

Kimmel Center Mar 30

Kimmel Center Announces October Return Of Broadway Shows

LOOK: PBJ.com has photos of what it looks like inside the luxurious beach home.

The home sits on nearly a half acre and spans four floors with elevator access to each, PBJ.com reported.

"The rooftop deck makes you feel like you can see the world," said Lingo, adding that on clear days New Jersey is visible across the Delaware Bay.

Get the latest business news from the Philadelphia Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

Rehoboth BeachDelawarereal estateDelaware beaches
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us