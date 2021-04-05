A 7,100-square-foot oceanfront home along a tony stretch in Rehoboth Beach is being listed for $9.25 million, becoming the most expensive property on the market in the popular Delaware resort town, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The 10-bedroom, 8-bathroom home at 4 Ocean Drive is located near President Joe Biden's vacation retreat overlooking Cape Henlopen State Park. Both homes are within the private North Shores community.

The property at 4 Ocean Drive was predominantly rebuilt in 2005 with a small portion of the old home left on site and renovated, Bryce Lingo, a broker who holds the listing with Shaun Tull, his partner at Jack Lingo Realtor, told the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The home sits on nearly a half acre and spans four floors with elevator access to each, PBJ.com reported.

"The rooftop deck makes you feel like you can see the world," said Lingo, adding that on clear days New Jersey is visible across the Delaware Bay.

