The pain at the pump in the Philadelphia region has hit a record high and Philadelphians have plenty of company in forking over more cash to fuel up.

Gas prices shot up in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, the five-county Philadelphia area and around the nation amid increasing demand and rising oil prices.

The highest average price in the region was in Philadelphia and the four surrounding Pennsylvania counties where drivers were paying a record $4.64 per a gallon of regular, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. That's up 27 cents in a week and far above the price of $3.10 per gallon drivers paid a year ago.

In Pennsylvania as a whole, AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas on Monday was a record $4.51, up 16 cents from a week ago. Drivers in Pennsylvania were paying $3.09 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the suburban Philadelphia area of South Jersey on Monday was a record $4.46, up 29 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.00 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. The price per gallon for all of New Jersey was slightly higher at $4.47 as of Monday morning.

In northern Delaware, the prices for a regular gallon of gas as of Monday morning was a record $4.39, according to AA Mid-Atlantic. That's up 15 cents from last week. Drivers in Delaware were paying $2.88 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Gas prices are increasing once again. NBC10 reporter Tim Furlong takes a look at the impact this surge is having in our area.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.33, up 14 cents from last week, and a cent short of the record average price hit two months ago. Drivers were paying $2.96 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts said crude prices were unlikely to fall as long as the supply remained tight. Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said it now costs drivers in the United States an average of about $23 more to fill up than it did a year ago.