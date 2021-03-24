CENTER CITY

Reading Terminal Market to Open First Permanent Black-Owned Bakery

Born at the hands of owners Tia and Mark El, Sweet T’s Bakery specializes in sweet potato-based products like pie, pound cake and cheesecake

By Laura Smythe | Philadelphia Business Journal

What is thought to be the first Black-owned bakery in Reading Terminal Market history will open next month at the 129-year-old Philadelphia culinary destination, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Sweet T’s Bakery is the public market’s newest permanent merchant, building on the success the sweet-potato focused concept has had since it joined Reading Terminal's Day Cart program last October. The initiative provides merchants with temporary shop locations with limited hours scattered throughout the market. Sweet T’s had been operating Thursdays through Saturdays and regularly selling out its products, according to Reading Terminal Market. 

Born at the hands of owners Tia and Mark El, Sweet T’s Bakery specializes in sweet potato-based products like pie, pound cake and cheesecake.

