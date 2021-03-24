What is thought to be the first Black-owned bakery in Reading Terminal Market history will open next month at the 129-year-old Philadelphia culinary destination, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Sweet T’s Bakery is the public market’s newest permanent merchant, building on the success the sweet-potato focused concept has had since it joined Reading Terminal's Day Cart program last October. The initiative provides merchants with temporary shop locations with limited hours scattered throughout the market. Sweet T’s had been operating Thursdays through Saturdays and regularly selling out its products, according to Reading Terminal Market.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Born at the hands of owners Tia and Mark El, Sweet T’s Bakery specializes in sweet potato-based products like pie, pound cake and cheesecake.

Read more about Sweet T's Bakery at PBJ.com.

Keep up with all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.