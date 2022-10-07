From expansions to new food, Philly's No. 1 tourist cafeteria still has a lot to offer.

Since 1893 Reading Terminal Market has been a pillar in the Philadelphia community and has since become a go-to tourist destination.

With new noticeable outdoor changes such as the Filbert Street expansion, we decided to see what's cooking inside.

The New

Let's start off with the new, Reading Terminal Market announced in a news release the opening of Saami Somi, a Georgian restaurant.

Serving hot breads, pkhali, khinkali, khachapuri, eggplant rolls and cheese boats, the Georgian food concept by siblings Michael and Donna Kolodesh will also serve popular Georgian grocery items like ajika, tkemali, freshly baked breads and Georgian drinks.

"The market is a nexus of diverse cuisine an amazing place where anyone in the city can try a taste of Georgia," co-owner Michael Kolodesh said.

What's Next?

Filbert Street Transformation Project

In June the market broke ground on its Filbert Street transformation project, which is taking the market outside.

Filbert Street between 11th and 12th streets is being transformed into one of the city's first curb-less, multipurpose streets.

The project will designate the approximately 15,000 square feet of public space adjacent to the market as a new streetscape that will allow for public and private events, as well as seasonal festivals.

An all-natural gluten-free company will be expanding the market's options by providing gluten-free snacks including popcorn and cotton candy. This is the market's second entirely gluten-free store expected to join Fox and Son Fair Foods this month.

Operated previously as a cart, Sweet Nina's is expected to open in the coming weeks as a full-time store. The bakery specialized in a variety of banana puddings.

From Chef Beth Esposito comes a walk-up counter expected to open in November that sells meats, house-made spice blends, butters and more.

Kismet Baileys

Born in the COVID pandemic comes Kismet bagels, a family-owned bagel shop selling polish bread rolls stuffed with sweet and savory ingredient combinations is expected to open this fall.