In a Reading Terminal Market First, Filipino-Fusion Eatery Set to Debut

Reading Terminal Market is opening what is thought to be the historic Philadelphia venue’s first Filipino concept this month, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Tambayan, which will offer a Filipino-fusion menu of breakfast, all-day fare and desserts, is anticipated to open in late June at the market space formerly occupied by Wursthaus Schmitz.

The concept aims to serve up flavors and ingredients unique to the Philippines. Many dishes will center around the use of ube, a purple yam native to the Southeast Asian country. Tambayan’s full menu will be available for both takeout and delivery.

The restaurant comes from Owner Kathy Mirano, who immigrated to the U.S. from Taal, Batangas in the Philippines 24 years ago, reports PBJ.com. Mirano has 21 years of experience working as a server and manager at Greek concept Olympia Gyro, a fellow eatery in Reading Terminal.

Get More: PBJ.com has a statement from Reading Terminal Market CEO Annie Allman about the deep roots going into the new eatery.

