Raising Cane's Bringing Taste of Southern Chicken to Philly, Bucks County

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open at 3925 Walnut St. on May 12, and the Louisiana fried chicken chain plans to add three more locations in the Philadelphia area by the end of the year, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Walnut Street location on the University of Pennsylvania's campus will be the Baton Rouge-based Raising Cane's first in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia, but it won't be alone for long.

Raising Cane's will add a second location in the Keystone State in June when it opens in State College, the company said. In July, it will open its second location in Philadelphia just off of Temple University's campus at 1717 N. 12th St. before setting its sights on the suburbs, specifically Bucks County. A location is scheduled to open in Fairless Hills at 640 Commerce Blvd. in early fall. There will also be a location at 3617 Horizon Blvd. in Trevose by the end of the year, Raising Cane's told PBJ.com.

Raising Cane's "has had its eye on Pennsylvania, Philadelphia in particular, for a while," a company spokesperson said.

