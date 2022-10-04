Proposed Shopping Center to Bring Raising Cane's, Shake Shack, Lidl to South Philly

A South Philadelphia industrial building is slated for demolition to make way for a proposed shopping center, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Under plans filed with the city, 16 Snyder Ave. will be razed and replaced with six detached structures for retail tenants including Lidl, Shake Shack, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Advanced Auto Parts and Chase Bank.

The industrial building, located just off of I-95, is owned by Inolex Chemical Company, according to property records. The personal care and cosmetics manufacturer holds the zoning permit granted by the Department of Licenses and Inspections last week.

The company, which was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, could not be reached for comment.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One building spanning 31,000 square feet would house the Lidl, documents filed with the zoning permit show. A second building, at about 3,300 square feet, would be a Raising Cane's and another would be a 3,200-square-foot Shake Shack.

PBJ.com has details on the square footage other retailers would be using at the development site.

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal.