Nerd Street Gamers selected the architecture firm behind Citizens Bank Park and other stadiums across the world to design more than 100 of its esports venues in the United States.

Kansas City-based Populous will oversee the layout of Nerd Street's venues proposed for sports stadiums, colleges and universities, and Five Below stores.

Populous has designed more than 3,000 projects totaling more than $40 billion in value, from professional sports stadiums to Olympic venues. The firm's projects include Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore and the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“When we went out to find who we wanted to be our partner to design this for us, we wanted to get the best of the best,” Nerd Street CEO John Fazio said in an interview.

Populous’ esports portfolio includes the $50 million Fusion Arena in South Philadelphia (set to open in 2021), Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas and Fortress Melbourne in Australia.

PBJ.com has a look at Nerd Street's big plans, click here.

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal.