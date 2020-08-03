Popular Center City Wawa at Broad and Walnut Streets Permanently Closes

The landmark Wawa location at Broad and Walnut streets will not reopen due to lasting impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delaware County convenience store chain told the Philadelphia Business Journal on Monday.

In its pre-coronavirus prime the five-year-old store was popular among Center City office workers by day and people looking for late night quick eats after hitting up nearby bars and clubs by night.

On the heavily trafficked corner down the street from City Hall and just off the Walnut-Locust stop on the Broad Street Line, the store was among the most popular Wawa locations in the city, reported the business journal.

The 5,000-square-foot store will not be reopening “due to the unique circumstances that continue to impact our customers’ daily lives and our own store operations” amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Wawa said in an emailed statement via spokeswoman Lori Bruce.

“This decision was a difficult one,” the statement continues. “But due to the impact from the pandemic coupled with some operational uncertainties of today, our long-term plans for this store are no longer viable.”

