Please Touch Museum Names COO to Help Lead Nonprofit Through COVID-19 Pandemic

Philadelphia’s Please Touch Museum has named a chief operating officer to help lead the institution as it works through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The museum's newly created COO role will be filled by Donna Saul Millen, who has experience working for both for-profit and nonprofit organizations. The popular children’s museum nestled in Fairmount Park created the position to bolster the museum’s executive leadership team as it focuses on safely reopening in 2021 amid the public health crisis.

The Please Touch Museum has been closed to the public since March, when coronavirus first hit the Greater Philadelphia region.

Millen’s responsibilities will include overseeing the Please Touch Museum's finances, facilities, operations, events and all legal matters. She will also support the museum’s government relations efforts at the city and state levels.

