Photos: Renderings of The Durst Organization's Penn's Landing Proposal

9 photos
1/9
The Durst Organization
A view from Market Street.
2/9
The Durst Organization
A view from Market Street.
3/9
The Durst Organization
A view from Market Street.
4/9
The Durst Organization
Overlooking Market Street facing north
5/9
The Durst Organization
Looking west near Market Street
6/9
The Durst Organization
A view of the Marina Basin.
7/9
The Durst Organization
Market Street site plan
8/9
The Durst Organization
Marina Basin site plan
9/9
The Durst Organization
A rendering of the Durst Organization’s waterfront project at Penn’s Landing. The Delaware River Waterfront Corp. selected the development over a competing bid by the Philadelphia 76ers.

More Photo Galleries

2020 VMAs: Top Moments From the Show
2020 VMAs: Top Moments From the Show
Chadwick Boseman: His Life in Photos
Chadwick Boseman: His Life in Photos
Photos: Hurricane Laura Leaves Trail of Damage After Landfall
Photos: Hurricane Laura Leaves Trail of Damage After Landfall
Zoom in on Zadie
Zoom in on Zadie
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us