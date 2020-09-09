Photos: Renderings of The Durst Organization's Penn's Landing Proposal Published 52 mins ago • Updated 48 mins ago 9 photos 1/9 The Durst Organization A view from Market Street. 2/9 The Durst Organization A view from Market Street. 3/9 The Durst Organization A view from Market Street. 4/9 The Durst Organization Overlooking Market Street facing north 5/9 The Durst Organization Looking west near Market Street 6/9 The Durst Organization A view of the Marina Basin. 7/9 The Durst Organization Market Street site plan 8/9 The Durst Organization Marina Basin site plan 9/9 The Durst Organization A rendering of the Durst Organization’s waterfront project at Penn’s Landing. The Delaware River Waterfront Corp. selected the development over a competing bid by the Philadelphia 76ers. 0 More Photo Galleries 2020 VMAs: Top Moments From the Show Chadwick Boseman: His Life in Photos Photos: Hurricane Laura Leaves Trail of Damage After Landfall Zoom in on Zadie