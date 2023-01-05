Philadelphia

PHL Lands Among Best Airports in the World for On-Time Flights in 2022

By Ryan Sharrow – Philadelphia Business Journal and Marissa Nall - Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia International Airport and its dominant carrier American Airlines were both named top performers in a new review of on-time flights by Cirium. The aviation data and analytics company released its rankings this week of the best airlines and airports worldwide for on-time performance in 2022, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

PHL took the No. 5 spot among airports globally for on-time percentage and ranked third among U.S. airports. Cirium found that 82.5% of the 233,777 flights at PHL departed as scheduled. PHL trailed only Salt Lake City International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in the U.S.

American Airlines came in 10th among global airlines, with 78.3% of its nearly 1.1 million flights arriving on time. Among North American airlines, the carrier ranked fourth, trailing Delta Air Lines at No. 1, United Airlines at No. 2 and Alaska Airlines at No. 3.

Brazilian air carrier Azul Airlines took the overall top spot among airlines for on-time arrivals, while Tokyo's Haneda Airport ranked No. 1 globally, reports PBJ.com. In North America, Delta Air Lines earned Cirium's Platinum Award for operational excellence, which takes into account factors such as operational complexity and ability to minimize disruptions for passengers.

