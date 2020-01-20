Philly’s Ritz at the Bourse Set to Show Final Flicks Ahead of Closure

Old City art-house movie theater the Ritz at the Bourse will close at the end of January, according to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Owner Cohen Media Group told the newspaper that the beloved movie house will screen its final films on Jan. 26 and close its doors on Jan. 31. The five-screen theater, which opened in 1990, is a go-to for lovers of independent movies and foreign films that are typically ignored by large multiplexes.

The theater's current movie lineup includes Oscar-nominated Netflix original 'The Irishman' and Terrence Malick's 'A Hidden Life.'

In addition to the Bourse location at 400 Ranstead St., Cohen Media Group also owns sister theaters the Ritz East at 125 S. Second St. and the Ritz Five at 214 Walnut St.

Learn about the history of the movie theater by clicking here.

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal.