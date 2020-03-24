A coalition of 42 Philadelphia restaurant owners representing more than 150 local eateries released a letter on Monday urging elected officials to take urgent action to help the businesses and their employees survive the economic upheaval caused by coronavirus.

This full story was first reported by our newsgathering partners at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The letter is addressed to Mayor Jim Kenney, Gov. Tom Wolf, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, as well as members of Philadelphia City Council, Pennsylvania lawmakers and members of U.S. Congress. It outlines five key priorities, starting with emergency unemployment benefits for the businesses’ laid-off employees, eliminating a four-week delay to receiving checks.

“We know all industries are hurting. However, few have been hit as hard as the hospitality industry,” the letter reads, according to PBJ.com. “Our employees are often the most economically vulnerable as well – which is why securing immediate unemployment benefits for our employees is our first priority.”

Stephen Starr, Marc Vetri and Ellen Yin are among the restaurateurs who signed the letter.

