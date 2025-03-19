Philly hosting networking event to connect with fired federal workers

Amid cuts to the federal workforce, Philadelphia city officials are hosting an event this week in an effort to connect with -- and hire -- former federal workers.

The city is billing the event, scheduled for Thursday in Center City, as a networking event.

“Our goal is really to foster meaningful connections,” the city’s Chief Human Resources Officer Candi Jones said in an interview.

Philadelphia is, though, also looking to hire for positions now, and ones that might be available later. So far, Jones said she’s received about 135 responses.

“Whether it’s communications, policy, Human Resources, procurement, legal, paralegal, engineers - we really do have a wide array of positions available,” Jones said.

It’s the city’s second overture to federal workers, and the first in the Trump administration. First-term Democratic Mayor Cherelle Parker and city leaders traveled to Washington at the end of the Biden administration to meet with federal workers, some whom are joining the Parker administration.

While employees would be going from federal to municipal work, Jones says she views it as an easy transition.

“The way I look at it we are kind of casting the net at a group of people who’ve already shown their dedication and commitment to public service,” Jones said.

Philadelphia has a residency requirement for city workers, but Jones said there is some flexibility with some positions that gives new employees time -- six months in some cases -- to move to the city if they don’t already live there.

The networking event is planned for Thursday, March 20, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1650 Market Street on the 33rd floor in the office of Holland and Knight.