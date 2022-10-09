Phillies Games Viewership Increased by 25% in 2022

As the Phillies return to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, it’s no surprise that viewership for the team’s games on NBC Sports Philadelphia reached its highest level in a decade, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The regional sports network said it experienced a 25% increase in average viewership from last year, up to 135,000 households and 211,000 viewers. Pre and post-game coverage saw 50% spikes to 25,000 and 61,000 households, respectively. On the streaming side, digital impressions also increased by 49%

The highest-viewed game was the team’s opener on April 8 against the Oakland Athletics that aired on NBC10, which drew 225,000 households. The regional sports network declined to provide ratings information, saying it now judges performance by viewership.

NBCSP carried 142 of the team's 162 games, down from past seasons as Apple TV+ and Peacock aired more games this year along with the normal slate of nationally televised games on ESPN and Fox.

“NBC Sports Philadelphia is enjoying strong Phillies deliveries,” NBC Sports Philadelphia President Brian Monihan said in a statement. “We’re happy that our partners are having such success on the field and excited for the fans to have Phillies playoff baseball. We will continue to be there before and after every playoff game to satisfy the passionate Philadelphia viewers.”

