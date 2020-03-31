Travelers are delaying trips and exercising caution, but show interest in visiting the region within about six months, according to new research from Visit Philadelphia.

This story was initially reported by NBC10's newsgathering partner the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The initial findings comes from the tourism agency's four-week research endeavor to gauge how people feel about travel in Greater Philadelphia amid the spread of COVID-19.

The tourism organization partnered with online group Russell Research for the study, which intends to measure travel intent and perception moving forward in the age of the coronavirus pandemic.

The research focused on about 1,000 online interviews from adults ages 18 and up located across the country, with an additional 950 people from the key designated marketing areas of Philadelphia, New York and Washington, D.C. The results only include opinions of respondents who had taken at least one paid overnight leisure trip in the past year.

