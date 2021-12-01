Philadelphia

Philadelphia Illuminate Arts Program Gets $1.5M in Fresh Funds

The funds stem from $3 million that City Council earmarked for the local arts and culture economy as part of the New Normal Budget Act that aims to mitigate social and racial disparities that came to light during the pandemic

By Laura Smythe | Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia City Councilman Isaiah Thomas stands in front of a podium as people behind him hold large checks.
Office of Council Member Isaiah Thomas

Philadelphia’s Illuminate the Arts grant program, an emergency aid initiative that seeks to help the local arts and culture industry recover from Covid-19, has received a fresh $1.5 million capital injection for distribution, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The funds stem from $3 million that City Council earmarked for the local arts and culture economy as part of the New Normal Budget Act that aims to mitigate social and racial disparities that came to light during the pandemic. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Illuminate the Arts’ second run will once again be overseen by the city’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy. A timeline for opening the application portal is still being solidified, though the program is targeting late winter or early spring, a spokesperson for Democratic Councilmember At-Large Isaiah Thomas said. 

Read more about the Illuminate the Arts program at PBJ.com.

Business

Temple University Nov 29

Former Dean of Temple's Business School Convicted of School-Ranking Fraud

real estate Nov 29

Pushing for More Diversity Among Philadelphia's Real Estate Agents

Get all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaBusinessPhiladelphia Business Journal
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us