Philadelphia Illuminate Arts Program Gets $1.5M in Fresh Funds

Philadelphia’s Illuminate the Arts grant program, an emergency aid initiative that seeks to help the local arts and culture industry recover from Covid-19, has received a fresh $1.5 million capital injection for distribution, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The funds stem from $3 million that City Council earmarked for the local arts and culture economy as part of the New Normal Budget Act that aims to mitigate social and racial disparities that came to light during the pandemic.

Illuminate the Arts’ second run will once again be overseen by the city’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy. A timeline for opening the application portal is still being solidified, though the program is targeting late winter or early spring, a spokesperson for Democratic Councilmember At-Large Isaiah Thomas said.

