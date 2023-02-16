Sports betting on Super Bowl LVII shattered state records for total handle and revenue, according to preliminary figures released Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

More than $84.3 million was wagered with Pennsylvania sportsbooks on Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. That's about 24% more than the $68.04 million handle for last year's Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

After payouts, total revenue from Super Bowl wagers across the state is estimated at $29.7 million, up a whopping 549% from $4.6 million in 2022.

It is the highest handle and revenue recorded for a Super Bowl since the state legalized sports betting in November 2018. This year's game was Pennsylvania sportsbooks' first Super Bowl in which one of the state's two NFL teams participated.

PBJ.com digs deeper into the wagering in Philadelphia.

