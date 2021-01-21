What to Know Which alcohol brands did Pennsylvanians buy most last year -- once pandemic restrictions let us back into the liquor stores?

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board lists 1.75 L bottles of Tito's Handmade Vodka and Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof 750 mL as its top sellers.

Use the map below to see the top three sellers in your county.

What booze helped get people in the Philadelphia region through 2020?

Vodka and cognac. Among others.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board tracks total sales by type of alcohol, brand and size. NBC10 asked them for the list of top sellers by county.

In the map below, you can see which brands of booze sold best in each county last year. Just click on a county to see the top three items.

In Philadelphia, Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof tops the sales list, with more than $5.6 million worth of its 750 mL bottles sold in 2020. That's more than double any other liquor bottle.

The second-most popular alcohol in Philadelphia -- Tito's Handmade Vodka -- topped the sales numbers in surrounding Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, particularly the 1.75 L unflavored bottles.

Each county reported more than $1.3 million in sales of the large Tito's bottles.

Tito's 1.75 L bottles topped sales in Berks and Northampton counties, while Lehigh County joined Philly in making Henny No. 1, according to the PLCB.

How popular is Tito's vodka? Smaller sizes of the bottles are among the top three in sales in many counties.

What does a look at the Top 10 sellers (in units) say about how the Keystone State consumed alcohol in a year when Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores were closed at one point in the spring and then only offered curbside pickup for some time?

Other Top 10 sellers include Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jameson Irish Whiskey and the lesser known Crown Russe Vodka.

Captain Morgan's and Tito's topped sales in most counties. But, Crown Russe 1.75 L bottles topped sales in Juniata and Mifflin counties.

Large 1.75 L bottles of Jägermeister schnapps topped the list in Cameron County, Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey 750 mL bottles topped the list in Greene County and Jack Daniel's 1.75 L bottles topped sales in Forest County.