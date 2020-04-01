Pay Now, Enjoy Later: How You Can Help Save Philly Restaurants

What to Know Philly restaurateur Marc Vetri teamed up with a small group of organizers to create the Save Philly Eats campaign.

With many restaurants and bars shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, local organizers are working to keep them in business with a new initiative and website encouraging people to pay now and enjoy later.

“These months I think are going to be super hard on the industry,” Vetri said. “Save Philly Eats has been really amazing for us and the guys who organize it are really helping us out a lot.”

The website, which launched Monday, allows people to pay for special offers, deals and incentives at selected restaurants which will be redeemed once those restaurants reopen. The offers include an in-home dinner and cocktails prepared by top chefs, private tours and gift cards.

“We can sort of fund things like the rent that we have and health insurance,” Vetri said. “All those things.”

The listed businesses include everything from high-end restaurants to mom and pop shops.

“We launched it two days ago and it’s been selling out right away,” Vetri said. “We’ve been offering things. We’re adding things.”

With more than 4,000 layoffs in the Philadelphia area alone, the initiative allows restaurants and bars to keep 100% of the proceeds.

“We’re all in the same boat,” Vetri said. “There aren’t any big shots right now. We’re all just restaurants trying to make a living.”

For a full list of restaurants and deals, visit the Save Philly Eats website here.