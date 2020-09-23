P.F. Chang's Extends Layoffs of Hundreds of Greater Philadelphia Workers

Hundreds of layoffs are extending beyond an originally anticipated six-month timeline in Greater Philadelphia for popular restaurant chain P.F. Chang's China Bistro.

According to recent filings with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, 375 positions are being impacted by the elongated layoffs. Affected workers are scattered across five stores, with 75 impacted employees at each location.

The restaurants are located at:

721 Easton Road in Warrington, Pennsylvania (Bucks County)

10 Town Center Drive in Collegeville, Pennsylvania (Montgomery County)

510 Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania (Montgomery County)

983 Baltimore Pike in Glenn Mills, Pennsylvania (Delaware County)

1577 Fruitville Pike in Tannersville, Pennsylvania (Lancaster County)

