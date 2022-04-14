Oldies.com Building Next to Blue Route in Montco Hits the Market

The Oldies.com building, a highly visible property from the Blue Route when headed south and known for its moniker emblazoned across the structure, has been put up for sale, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The owner of the 52,000-square-foot building at 60 Portland Road in West Conshohocken has decided the company no longer needs as much space to distribute the vinyl records, compact discs, DVDs and other collectables, said Justin Bell, a broker with Newmark who has the listing. Oldies.com needs about 5,000 to 10,000 square feet and has decided to put the property on the market.

“It’s a great time to sell an industrial asset and we’re going to test the market,” Bell told PBJ.com.

The industrial market, which consists of large and small warehouses and distribution centers, has never been hotter across the region. The overall vacancy rates stands at 3.7% and average asking rents are $8.86 a square foot, which is up 4% quarter over quarter, according to CBRE Inc.’s first quarter industrial report.

While tenant demand is mostly targeted for newly constructed buildings, properties such as 60 Portland that are located at the confluence of major arteries remain highly desirable to users and investors.

