See Why Chester Co., South Philly Eateries Made NY Times' Top ‘Restaurant List'

Looking to dine at some of the most exciting restaurants in America? You can hop on SEPTA or take a short drive to make it happen.

Two Philadelphia-area restaurants are among 50 places in America the New York Times is "most excited about right now" on "The Restaurant List 2022."

The NY Times included South Philadelphia's Gabriella's Vietnam and Andiario in West Chester, Pennsylvania, on its list of "50 restaurants we love most in 2022."

Gabriella's Vietnam opened at 1837 East Passyunk Avenue in February 2021. Chef Thanh Nguyen's spot "aims to bring the truest most authentic flavors of Vietnam to Philadelphia by introducing each dish exactly how it is served in the streets of Vietnam," according to the eatery's website.

NYT's Priya Krishna seemed to take notice of that cuisine: "The presentation of the food here is as thrilling as the flavors, and a meal can quickly turn into a party."

Krishna noted dishes like Bánh bèo chén (water fern dumplings), Bánh bột lọc and the catfish hot pot in the review.

"The restaurant is minimally decorated — perhaps because the food does all the talking," Krishna wrote.

Tony Andiario and Maria van Schaijik opened Andiario at 106 West Gay Street in March 2018.

Brett Anderson explains in the NYT review how the Chester County eatery keeps it local:

"The peppery local radicchio, for instance, which Mr. Andiario sets in a tangle over sheer slices of porchetta di testa, atop a golden round of chestnut crespelle. Or Pennsylvania guinea hens coated in a cream sauce thick with local mushrooms. Italian restaurants are popular vehicles for showcasing regional ingredients. Mr. Andiario takes things a step further, persuading diners to believe, at least over the span of a meal, that there are few places better situated for cooking Italian food than this college town 30 miles west of Philadelphia."

So how exactly did Gabriella's Vietnam and Andiario catch the attention of the New York Times?

NYT explained how they came to the Top 50 list:

"While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing."

Pennsylvania actually had a third restaurant make NY Times' list as Pittsburgh's Apteka was also recognized.

Tap here to check out the full list of favorites around the country.