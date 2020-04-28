Philadelphia

Nolan Atkinson, Philly’s 1st Chief Diversity Officer, Resigns

Nolan Atkinson has led Philadelphia's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office under Mayor Jim Kenney

Nolan Atkinson, the City of Philadelphia’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, has resigned effective May 8.

The resignation was previously reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Atkinson began his tenure as the city’s first diversity officer in 2016. He formerly served as chief diversity officer at Duane Morris LLP, and he is the former chair and a founder of the Philadelphia Diversity Law Group Inc., the Philadelphia Tribune reported

“Nolan has dedicated himself to making Philadelphia a more diverse, equitable and inclusive city, and leaves the Office well-positioned to have a positive impact on the City for years to come,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. 

