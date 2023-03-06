Northeast Philadelphia

‘A Lot of Memories': Nick's Roast Beef Closes Northeast Philly Location After 5+ Decades

Employees from the Cottman Avenue location are being moved to the Nick's Roast Beef restaurant on Woodhaven Road in the Far Northeast, says owner Matthew Rossi

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was more of a celebration of the decades of life for Nick's Roast Beef than a funeral for the beloved location in Northeast Philadelphia.

Nick's spot along Cottman Avenue closed it's doors for good Sunday night.

"I feel like a lot of times you go out of business and you just put a sign on the door and it doesn't give closure," owner Matthew Rossi told NBC10. "This place has been here way too long to not allow for that."

The owner of the eatery threw a goodbye party to mark the restaurant's nearly 54-year run. People danced, drank and enjoyed a free buffet of roast beef, of course.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"It became like a celebration of life instead of just losing it," Rossi said as music played inside the restaurant.

"There a lot of memories here," he added.

Rossi said he was closing the location due to a proposed rent increase after the building was recently sold. He said the new lease offer was too much to keep up with for the Cottman Avenue eatery.

Business

Philadelphia 15 hours ago

Nick's Roast Beef in Northeast Philly Closes After 54 Years

Business Mar 4

Which QVC and HSN Hosts Are Leaving in Layoffs?

All isn't lost. Fans of the roast beef sandwiches can still get a taste without having to leave Northeast Philly or having to track down one of Nick's food trucks.

"While our Cottman location has closed, our Woodhaven restaurant isn’t going anywhere," Nick's (Cottman) posted on its website. "We look forward to seeing you again!"

Employees from the Cottman store will be relocated to the Nick's location on Woodhaven Road in the Far Northeast, Rossi said.

Rossi also said he plans to open a new restaurant along the Neshaminy Creek in Bensalem, Bucks County by early April.

The Northeast Philly Nick's locations aren't connected to the Old Original Nick's Roast Beef in South Philadelphia and other areas.

This article tagged under:

Northeast PhiladelphiaBusinessfood and drink
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us