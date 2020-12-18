You Can Now Grab a Wawa Coffee and Shorti Without Getting Out of Your Car

A Wawa run for hoagies and coffee no longer has to include physically stepping into one of the beloved Philadelphia-area convenience stores.

On Friday morning at 10, Wawa is opening its first-ever drive-thru location in South Jersey. The store will offer the normal food and other items you get at a regular Wawa.

Wally Goose will join local leaders and Wawa representative to take part in a coronavirus-friendly, socially-distanced cutting of a very long ribbon at the store located at 570 Rancocas Road in Westampton, Burlington County.

Wawa first announced plans for the drive-thru store over the summer, noting that while it is being born out of the coronavirus pandemic that they would use the new layout in long term plans.

In its news release announcing the grand opening, Wawa explained what customers should expect:

"...The store is a traditional full-service format with fuel, equipped with a custom drive-thru experience of two-lanes, separate order points with digital menu boards including a QR scan menu option and one point of pay and pick up window."

Don't plan on late-night runs to the drive-thru Wawa as it will only operate between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily. There will, however, be the first-ever $7.99 combo meals featuring a signature hoagie, side and beverage.