A South Jersey Wawa customer has a million reasons to smile.

That's because one of two $1 million winning tickets from Saturday's Powerball draw was sold at a Burlington County Wawa store, the New Jersey Lottery announced.

Three tickets (one was also sold in Kentucky) in the $69 million July 29, 2023, Powerball draw matched all five white balls (10, 25, 27, 34 and 38), but failed to match the Red Powerball (2), according to Powerball.

The New Jersey Lottery said that $1 million winners were sold at these locations:

Wawa #369, 270 E. Green Tree Rd., Marlton, Burlington County

Kearny Deli & Liquor, 170 Midland Ave., Kearny, Hudson County

No need to fret if you didn't hit the $1 million. After no one hit the jackpot Monday night, the Powerball has rolled over to an estimated $95 million jackpot ahead of Wednesday night's draw.

Of course, you can also press your luck by forking over $2 for a chance to win Tuesday's more than $1 billion Mega Millions draw.