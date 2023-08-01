New Jersey

Are you a millionaire? $1M Powerball ticket sold at NJ Wawa

Two tickets sold in New Jersey matched all five white balls in the July 29, 2023, Powerball draw

By Dan Stamm

New Jersey Lottery sign
Getty Images

A South Jersey Wawa customer has a million reasons to smile.

That's because one of two $1 million winning tickets from Saturday's Powerball draw was sold at a Burlington County Wawa store, the New Jersey Lottery announced.

Three tickets (one was also sold in Kentucky) in the $69 million July 29, 2023, Powerball draw matched all five white balls (10, 25, 27, 34 and 38), but failed to match the Red Powerball (2), according to Powerball.

The New Jersey Lottery said that $1 million winners were sold at these locations:

  • Wawa #369, 270 E. Green Tree Rd., Marlton, Burlington County
  • Kearny Deli & Liquor, 170 Midland Ave., Kearny, Hudson County

No need to fret if you didn't hit the $1 million. After no one hit the jackpot Monday night, the Powerball has rolled over to an estimated $95 million jackpot ahead of Wednesday night's draw.

Of course, you can also press your luck by forking over $2 for a chance to win Tuesday's more than $1 billion Mega Millions draw.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyWawaPowerball
