NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke Will Retire on Aug. 14

NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke will retire on August 14, 2020 following the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Comcast announced on Monday.

Jeff Shell will become CEO of NBCUniversal beginning Jan. 1, 2020, when Burke will move to role of Chairman of NBCUniversal. Following Burke’s retirement, Shell will report to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts. Shell currently oversees NBCUniversal’s Film and Entertainment division.

“I cannot thank Steve enough for the incredible impact he has had on this entire company,” Roberts said in a statement. “I will miss Steve’s trusted partnership, and I know I speak for both myself and my late father Ralph when I say that we will be forever grateful to him for shaping first Comcast and then NBCUniversal into the great companies they are today.”

CNBC previously reported that Burke would depart the company next year.

Burke, 61, has been CEO of NBCUniversal since Comcast closed its acquisition of the company in 2011. Burke has been preparing to launch Peacock, a new streaming service that will compete with the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and AT&T’s HBO Max, among others.

