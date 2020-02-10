NBC10, Telemundo62 Announce New Partnership with Entercom Radio Stations

NBC10 and Telemundo62 will partner with Entercom radio stations to share forecasts, news and breaking news coverage, the stations announced Monday.

The new partnership means that listeners on many of Philadelphia's most popular radio stations -- including KYW News Radio 1060, sports talk station WIP and Entercom's other music and talk stations -- will hear NBC10's First Alert and Telemundo62's Primera Alerta weather forecasts, as well as breaking news and other important local coverage.

Those reports began on Entercom's radio stations Monday morning.

Meanwhile, NBC10 and Telemundo62 viewers will see special reports from KYW journalists, WIP's sports experts and other Entercom personalities.

“NBC10 and Telemundo62 are excited to partner with Entercom to provide our audience with the most comprehensive news, weather and sports coverage across the Greater Philadelphia region,” said Ric Harris, president and general manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “This powerful, new alliance guarantees the largest number of reporters, photographers, and news gathering technology covering more local news than any other broadcast organization in our area.”

“We’re thrilled that the region’s most experienced and innovative radio team is joining forces with the most forward-thinking team in local television,” said David Yadgaroff, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Philadelphia. “This strategic partnership will provide the Philadelphia area with the most immediate, accurate, and compelling news, weather, traffic, and entertainment reports.”

Entercom is one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the United States. Its radio stations were spun off from CBS in 2017.

NBC10 and Telemundo62 have been delivering local news, information and weather for more than 60 years, serving nearly six million viewers throughout Greater Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley, South Jersey and Delaware.