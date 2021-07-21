Montgomery County

Montgomery Mall Foreclosed Upon, $118M Judgment Issued

Wilmington Trust, as trustee for Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage, filed in early June in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas to start foreclosure proceedings

By Natalie Kostelni | Philadelphia Business Journal

The entrance to Montgomery Mall.
Simon Property Group via Philadelphia Business Journal

A bank has foreclosed on Montgomery Mall and a $118.78 million judgment has been rendered against the property’s owner, an entity affiliated with Simon Property Group, according to court documents, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Wilmington Trust, as trustee for Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage, filed in early June in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas to start foreclosure proceedings and place the 1.1-million-square-foot mall at the crossroads of Routes 202 and 309 in North Wales in receivership.

By June 22, a receiver had been appointed and, by July 12, a judge approved a judgment in mortgage foreclosure against Mall at Montgomery LP, the Simon affiliate. It was also requested that the property be sold to satisfy the loan.

