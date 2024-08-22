Zoom stock has best day in almost 2 years on quarterly results, increased guidance

Zoom shares jumped on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter and lifted its full-year guidance.

Revenue for fiscal 2025 will be between $4.63 billion and $4.64 billion, Zoom said, after previously expecting sales for the year of up to $4.62 billion.

On the earnings call, CEO Eric Yuan said the company landed its largest new contact center deal ever in the quarter.

The stock rose 13% to close at $68.04. Shares are still down 5.4% for the year, while the Nasdaq has gained 17% over that stretch.

Zoom said revenue in the quarter rose 2.1% from a year earlier to $1.16 billion, topping the average analyst estimate of $1.15 billion, according to LSEG. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.39, ahead of the $1.21 average estimate.

While Zoom has struggled to reaccelerate growth following the slowdown from the pandemic surge, the company has stabilized, reducing customer churn and bolstering its contact center business. CEO Eric Yuan said on the call that Zoom landed its biggest contact center customer ever in the second quarter.

Still, the shares are down almost 90% from their record in October 2020.

Net income in the second quarter increased to $219 million, or 70 cents per share, from $182 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Separately, Zoom said Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg is leaving the company after it reports results for the third quarter. Yuan said the company has hired an executive search firm to find a replacement for Steckelberg, who joined Zoom in 2017.

