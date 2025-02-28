Zelenskyy leaves White House after Ukraine talks collapse

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House following the collapse of peace talks with President Donald Trump after a clash in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House on Friday afternoon following the collapse of talks with President Donald Trump after a televised explosive clash in the Oval Office.

Zelenskyy did not respond to shouted questions from reporters asking him if a peace deal to resolve his nation's war with Russia was now dead.

The White House cancelled a joint press conference for Trump and Zelensky that was originally scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Zelensky was in Washington, D.C., for discussions about a potential deal to give the United States access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals as part of a broader effort to end the three-year-old conflict between Ukraine and Russia that began with Russia invading its neighbor.

Zelenskyy left the White House without signing the minerals deal, a White House official told the Reuters news service. Trump has not ruled out reaching that deal, but has left it up to the Ukrainians to be ready to have a constructive conversation, Reuters reported.

A White House official that after Zelenskyy and Trump left the Oval Office the Ukraine leader went into a so-called hold room in the West Wing of the White House, which is normal protocol.

Trump then issued a post on social media saying Zelenskyy would be welcome back when he wants peace.

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio then went to the hold room to tell Zelenskyy his White House visit was over, the official said.

Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images

Zelenskyy later tweeted out a message thanking the U.S., Trump and Congress.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit," Zelenskyy wrote. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

Trump in a statement, said, "We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today."

"Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure," Trump said.

"It's amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don't want advantage, I want PEACE."

Trump also said Zelenskyy "disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office."

"He can come back when he is ready for Peace," Trump said.

— CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.