Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Streaming services

These simple changes can help you save $100 a year on streaming subscriptions

One report found Americans underestimate their own total monthly subscription costs by an average of $133.

By Kamaron McNair,CNBC

You could save over $100 a year by making this simple change to your streaming subscriptions
Juanma Hache | Moment | Getty Images

Americans are living in the streaming era, and increasingly paying the cost.

It's not uncommon to have upwards of five different subscriptions for services like Netflix, Hulu and Max just to watch TV. Many Americans also have a Spotify, Apple Music or other music subscription.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

But you may be able to save money on your subscription costs by paying annually, rather than monthly. If you're able to afford the $139 upfront cost for Amazon Prime, for example, you'll save around $40 over the course of a year, compared with monthly payments.

While the savings from switching just one subscription from monthly to annual probably won't affect your budget much, if you're able to change plans for a combination of services, the total adds up.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, Hulu, Peacock, Max and Apple Music, you could save close to $120 annually by adjusting when you pay.

See the difference in costs for nine popular services below.

Amazon Prime

  • Monthly membership cost: $14.99
  • Annual membership cost: $139
  • Total annual savings: $40.88

Hulu (with ads)

  • Monthly membership cost: $9.99
  • Annual membership cost: $99.99
  • Total annual savings: $19.89

Hulu does not offer an annual plan for its ad-free tier.

YouTube premium

  • Monthly membership cost: $13.99
  • Annual membership cost: $139.99
  • Total annual savings: $27.89

Peacock

Premium

  • Monthly membership cost: $7.99
  • Annual membership cost: $79.99
  • Total annual savings: $15.89

Premium plus

  • Monthly membership cost: $13.99
  • Annual membership cost: $139.99
  • Total annual savings: $27.89

Max

Ad-supported tier

  • Monthly membership cost: $9.99
  • Annual membership cost: $99.99
  • Total annual savings: $19.89

Ad-free tier

  • Monthly membership cost: $16.99
  • Annual membership cost: $169.99
  • Total annual savings: $33.89

Apple Music (individual)

  • Monthly membership cost: $10.99
  • Annual membership cost: $109
  • Total annual savings: $22.88

Disney+ premium

  • Monthly membership cost: $15.99
  • Annual membership cost: $159.99
  • Total annual savings: $31.89

However you're paying, it's a good idea to take stock of all your subscriptions and know how much you spend each year. Many media consumers find they're paying more for subscriptions than they think.

Money Report

News 17 mins ago

Chrysler sales have shrunk 80% in two decades. Here's how executives plan to bring it back

News 20 mins ago

New ETFs that combine bitcoin exposure and options are coming in 2025

In fact, a 2022 study by C+R Research found Americans underestimate their own total monthly subscription costs — including for streaming and other services — by an average of $133.

One major way to save on those subscription costs is simply to hit unsubscribe on one or more. An annual subscription audit can show you which services you actually use and want to keep paying for.

Disclosure: Peacock is owned by Comcast NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

Streaming servicesTelevision
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us