You can earn $150,000 a year and still be considered middle class in 23 U.S. states

By Mike Winters, CNBC

In the 1990s, earning six figures was a clear marker of upper-class wealth. Today, it's often just enough to be considered middle class.

In fact, the upper bound of what qualifies as middle class now exceeds $100,000 in every U.S. state, according to a SmartAsset analysis of 2023 income data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The report uses Pew Research's definition of middle class: households earning between two-thirds and double the median income in their state.

That means even a $150,000 salary — once a clear marker of affluence — still lands within the middle-class range in nearly half the country.

Higher costs are eating into bigger paychecks

Wages have risen in recent years, but much of that growth has been offset by higher costs for essentials like housing, food and transportation. Since early 2020, home prices have jumped 52%, food costs are up 30% and overall inflation has climbed 25%, according to consumer price index data.

That helps explain why many six-figure earners say they feel stretched. Two-thirds of middle-class Americans said they were struggling in a 2024 survey from the National True Cost of Living Coalition, and most didn't expect their situation to improve.

To give a sense of how far $150,000 goes, here's a look at the 23 states where that salary still falls within the middle-class range, listed in alphabetical order:

Alaska

  • Low end of middle class: $57,748
  • High end of middle class: $173,262
  • Median household income: $86,631

Arizona

  • Low end of middle class: $51,538
  • High end of middle class: $154,630
  • Median household income: $77,315

California

  • Low end of middle class: $63,674
  • High end of middle class: $191,042
  • Median household income: $95,521

Colorado

  • Low end of middle class: $61,934
  • High end of middle class: $185,822
  • Median household income: $92,911

Connecticut

  • Low end of middle class: $61,104
  • High end of middle class: $183,330
  • Median household income: $91,665

Delaware

  • Low end of middle class: $54,235
  • High end of middle class: $162,722
  • Median household income: $81,361

Hawaii

  • Low end of middle class: $63,542
  • High end of middle class: $190,644
  • Median household income: $95,322

Illinois

  • Low end of middle class: $53,532
  • High end of middle class: $160,612
  • Median household income: $80,306

Maryland

  • Low end of middle class: $65,779
  • High end of middle class: $197,356
  • Median household income: $98,678

Massachusetts

  • Low end of middle class: $66,565
  • High end of middle class: $199,716
  • Median household income: $99,858

Minnesota

  • Low end of middle class: $56,718
  • High end of middle class: $170,172
  • Median household income: $85,086

Nevada

  • Low end of middle class: $50,904
  • High end of middle class: $152,728
  • Median household income: $76,364

New Hampshire

  • Low end of middle class: $64,552
  • High end of middle class: $193,676
  • Median household income: $96,838

New Jersey

  • Low end of middle class: $66,514
  • High end of middle class: $199,562
  • Median household income: $99,781

New York

  • Low end of middle class: $54,725
  • High end of middle class: $164,190
  • Median household income: $82,095

North Dakota

  • Low end of middle class: $51,012
  • High end of middle class: $153,050
  • Median household income: $76,525

Oregon

  • Low end of middle class: $53,435
  • High end of middle class: $160,320
  • Median household income: $80,160

Rhode Island

  • Low end of middle class: $56,642
  • High end of middle class: $169,944
  • Median household income: $84,972

Texas

  • Low end of middle class: $50,515
  • High end of middle class: $151,560
  • Median household income: $75,780

Utah

  • Low end of middle class: $62,274
  • High end of middle class: $186,842
  • Median household income: $93,421

Vermont

  • Low end of middle class: $54,135
  • High end of middle class: $162,422
  • Median household income: $81,211

Virginia

  • Low end of middle class: $59,948
  • High end of middle class: $179,862
  • Median household income: $89,931

Washington

  • Low end of middle class: $63,064
  • High end of middle class: $189,210
  • Median household income: $94,605

