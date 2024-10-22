Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

World's largest sovereign wealth fund posts $76 billion in quarterly profit as interest rates fall

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

The headquarters of the Norges Bank, Norway’s central bank, in Oslo, Norway, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of 835 billion Norwegian kroner ($76.3 billion).
  • The fund attributed its performance to a stock market boost from falling interest rates.
  • Its overall return for the quarter was 4.4%, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than the return on its benchmark index.

Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of 835 billion Norwegian kroner ($76.3 billion), citing a stock market boost from falling interest rates.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The so-called Government Pension Fund Global, one of the world's largest investors, said it had a value of 18.870 trillion kroner at the end of September.

The fund's overall return for the quarter was 4.4%, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than the return on its benchmark index.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"We had a positive return across all our investment areas. Falling interest rates led to a broad rise in the stock market," Trond Grande, deputy CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, said in a statement.

The results come shortly after Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which manages the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, warned that elevated uncertainty and a "completely different geopolitical situation" meant there were now more risks to global stocks.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, was established in the 1990s to invest the surplus revenues of the country's oil and gas sector. To date, the fund has put money in more than 8,760 companies in 71 countries around the world.

Money Report

News 26 mins ago

Harris leads Trump by 20 points with younger Americans, new CNBC Generation Lab survey finds

News 3 hours ago

Russia pushes ‘new world order' agenda as it hosts beefed-up BRICS summit

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us