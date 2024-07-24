Money Report

World's largest luxury group LVMH slumps 5% after second-quarter revenue miss

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Luis Boza | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Shares in LVMH fell on Wednesday after the luxury group on Tuesday released its earnings for the first half of 2024.

Shares in the world's largest luxury group LVMH fell on Wednesday after its second-quarter sales came in below analyst consensus on Tuesday.

LVMH shares were last down by 4.97% at 9:30 a.m. London time. Other luxury sector stocks, including Gucci-owner Kering which is set to report earnings on Wednesday, also retreated.

Quarterly sales came in at 20.98 billion euros ($22.7 billion) in the second quarter, compared to the 21.6 billion euros LSEG analysts were expecting.

Sales in Asia, excluding Japan, fell 14% in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier, LVMH said. Sales in the region had declined 6% in the first quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, sales in Japan jumped 57% year-on-year in the three months to the end of June.

Across the first half of the year, sales in Asia excluding Japan dropped 10% compared to the first six months of 2023, while sales in Japan rose by 44%, LVMH said.

The company said the "exceptional growth" in Japan was boosted "in particular from purchases made by Chinese travelers."

By business groups, wine and sprits revenue fell 5% in the second quarter of 2024 from a year earlier, and the watches and jewellery division declined 4% over the same time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

