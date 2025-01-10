Money Report

World's biggest chipmaker TSMC beats sales estimates as AI boost continues

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC

The logo for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 26, 2023.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. posted December quarter revenue that topped analyst estimates, as the company continues to get a boost from the AI boom.

The world's largest chip manufacturer reported fourth-quarter revenue of 868.5 billion New Taiwan dollars ($26.3 billion), according to CNBC calculations, up 38.8% year-on-year.

That beat Refinitiv consensus estimates of 850.1 billion New Taiwan dollars.

TSMC manufacturers semiconductors for some of the world's biggest companies, including Apple and Nvidia.

This story is being updated. Please check back for more.

