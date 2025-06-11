Women's Tennis Association unveils rule protecting players' rankings during fertility procedures

WTA players can pause their rankings while undergoing fertility treatments like egg or embryo freezing.

The new rule expands WTA's family support, including maternity leave and fertility grants.

The policy means that players can step away from professional tennis to undergo procedures like egg or embryo freezing and return to the tour with a protected ranking.

Players must be out for 10 consecutive weeks for a procedure, and they receive a "Special Entry Ranking" based on their recent averages. It can be used for three tournaments after coming back.

"The WTA has now created a safe space for players to explore options and to make the best decisions for themselves," eight-time WTA champion Sloane Stephens said in a press release.

The rule expands the WTA's existing support programs, such as maternity leave, postpartum support and fertility grants.

"We are committed to supporting WTA players as they navigate and balance the choices associated with career and family," said WTA CEO Portia Archer in a press release.

The move comes as female athletes have been pushing to grow efforts to address fertility challenges.