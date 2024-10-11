WNBA to expand Finals to 7 games, add to regular season next year

The WNBA is changing its Finals to seven games and adding four games to its regular season next year.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the changes during her Finals media availability on Thursday.

The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA's 13th team, will also debut next season.

Basketball fans will have even more chances to see their favorite stars play in the Women's National Basketball Association in the 2025 season.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that the league will expand its regular season from 40 to 44 games, and its Finals series from five to seven games, both beginning next year. The Finals round will be a 2-2-1-1-1 format for home games, with the higher seed hosting first.

The three-game first round of the playoffs will alternate hosts, instead of the higher seed hosting the first two games before switching, like it did this season.

Engelbert said the league has considered the playoff changes since the pandemic, but the surge in its popularity and introduction of charter flights for teams was the final push needed to implement the new playoff format.

"The league's growth and increased demand for WNBA basketball made this the ideal time to expand the schedule, lengthen the Finals and provide fans more opportunities to see the best players in the world compete at the highest level," Engelbert said during a Thursday press conference.

The schedule is not the only thing expanding in next year's season. The Golden State Valkyries will debut in 2025 as the league's 13th team. Two more expansion teams have been announced, one in Toronto and one in Portland, and there are discussions in the works to lock in a city for the 16th team, Engelbert said Thursday. The Toronto and Portland teams, which are both unnamed, will start play in 2026.

The additions come as the WNBA is rapidly increasing in popularity, which led to the league's most recent media rights deal being worth $2.2 billion for 11 seasons, CNBC previously reported. The league's media contract is negotiated within the National Basketball Association's deal.

Viewership, attendance and engagement numbers all increased for the 2024 season, and in some cases set new records. The influx of exciting rookies like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, in combination with established stars like Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson, who are the respective 2023 and 2024 MVPs, contributed to the surge.

As the league has grown in popularity, more players have said they experienced racism or online harassment. When Engelbert appeared on CNBC last month, she did not outright condemn either when asked about the issue, sparking criticism. Engelbert later clarified and condemned "hate or racism."

The WNBA is not the only women's sports league growing in popularity, and media executives and investors are taking notice. Both Redbird IMI's Jeff Zucker and Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell spoke to CNBC about the enticing opportunities across women's sports.

This year's Finals are currently underway between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty. The Lynx are up 1-0 in the best-of-five series after winning an overtime thriller on Thursday night.