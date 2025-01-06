Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Winter storm disrupts thousands of U.S. flights

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Airplanes on the tarmac during a snow storm at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. 
Ting Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • More than 4,000 U.S. flights were delayed and over 1,000 were canceled as a winter storm moved eastward.
  • The winter storm was set to dump about a foot of snow on areas around Washington, D.C.
  • The worst of the disruptions were centered in and around Washington, D.C., but flights were delayed around as far west as Dallas.

Thousands of flights were disrupted Monday as a winter storm moved eastward, snarling air travel in the eastern U.S.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

By 1:45 p.m. ET, more than 4,300 U.S. flights were delayed while another 1,880 were canceled, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

The storm, which was moving from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic, was set to dump as much as a foot of snow in the Washington, D.C., area, though cold weather stretched through the southern U.S., according to federal forecasters.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

More than 250 flights, or two-thirds of the day's schedule, were canceled at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, while about a third of the scheduled flights were canceled at each Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Each of the major New York-area airports had more than 100 flight delays, FlightAware tallies showed, and there were significant slowdowns at other major airports like Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

Money Report

New York Giants 19 mins ago

Eli Manning says ‘only one team' he'd take an ownership stake in: The New York Giants

News 23 mins ago

Suze Orman says this is ‘the best financial move' you can make right now

United, Southwest, American and other airlines waived change fees and fare differences for travelers affected by the storm.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us