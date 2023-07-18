Why ‘Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan doesn't use a smartphone

Director Christopher Nolan is well known for avoiding computer generated effects in his films when possible, preferring instead to capture all the action in-camera. But Nolan's penchant for doing things the old-fashioned way goes beyond what moviegoers see on screen.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter this week, Nolan revealed that his "kids would probably say I'm a complete Luddite" because of how tech-averse he is in his working life.

The "Tenet" director, who in 2020 told People that he uses a flip phone over a smartphone, said that he chooses to not get too "involved" with technology so as to maintain focus.

"It's about the level of distraction," Nolan said. "If I'm generating my material and writing my own scripts, being on a smartphone all day wouldn't be very useful for me."

Back in 2020, he described himself as "easily distractible."

"I don't really want to have access to the internet every time when I'm bored," he said at the time. "I do a lot of my best thinking in those kind of in-between moments that people now fill with online activity, so it benefits me."

But his old-school ways don't stop there. The computer that the 52-year-old writes his scripts on isn't connected to the internet, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Nolan also prefers to hand deliver his scripts to actors rather than sending them digitally. While he said this has given him a reputation for working "in secrecy," Nolan said the truth is anything but.

"It's not secrecy, it's privacy," he said. "It's being able to try things, to make mistakes, to be as adventurous as possible. And to be able to sit with somebody who's just read what you've written and get their take on it, see how they connect with it in a very human, face-to-face way."

Dating back to his 2000 breakout hit "Memento," Nolan has written every one of his films save for 2002's "Insomnia." His latest movie, the hotly anticipated "Oppenheimer," will hit theaters on July 21.

